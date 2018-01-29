Kim Kardashian got cornrows and all hell broke loose.

Lest you forget who she is as she dotes on baby Chicago, Kim Kardashian Snapchatted herself in "Bo Derek braids," which Bo Derek herself ripped off from black women.

"So guys, I did Bo Derek braids and I’m really into it," she ASMR-whispered into the camera.

Braids #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

"Bo Derek braids." Bo Derek braids?

Kim Kardashian said she got "Bo Derek braids." She is 100% out here trolling Black women. You can't convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/LZeh4f8BqH — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) January 29, 2018

As many people on Twitter pointed out, the so-called "Bo Derek braids" are actually called Fulani braids.

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

Then she has her nerve to call them “Bo Derek Braids” ..... For y’all that don’t know, this is Bo Derek a woman that popularized the style in the 70s ...... pic.twitter.com/bxXEcNRLUt — shanel knight (@shanel_Leigh) January 29, 2018

Swear @KimKardashian stays trying to discredit black women for the hairstyles they've even rocking for centuries. First she called them "boxer" braids, now they're "Bo Derek" braids? Honey, you might as well not wear them if you can't get the name right. pic.twitter.com/2nx45fF6j7 — NaeeNaee 💕 (@monizzle1996) January 29, 2018

Some people are defending the hairstyle's classification by pointing out that while she's whitewashing, she's not wrong.