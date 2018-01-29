Kim Kardashian got cornrows and all hell broke loose.

Orli Matlow
Jan 29, 2018@8:25 PM
Lest you forget who she is as she dotes on baby Chicago, Kim Kardashian Snapchatted herself in "Bo Derek braids," which Bo Derek herself ripped off from black women.

"So guys, I did Bo Derek braids and I’m really into it," she ASMR-whispered into the camera.

"Bo Derek braids." Bo Derek braids?

As many people on Twitter pointed out, the so-called "Bo Derek braids" are actually called Fulani braids.

Some people are defending the hairstyle's classification by pointing out that while she's whitewashing, she's not wrong.

But most people are pointing out that cultural appropriation is part of a pattern for Kim (and the entire Kardashian Klan), and it takes a certain amount of chutzpah not to call the braids by their name.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a Kardashian go to a Sweetgreen Shabbat dinner, and then call the Sabbath a Sweetgreen, rather than Jewish, thing.

