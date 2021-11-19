22 of the funniest reactions to Kim Kardashian officially dating Pete Davidson.

Well folks, it's official. Kim Kardashian, extremely famous person who became famous for banging a kind of famous person, is banging Pete Davidson, kind of famous person who became more famous by banging extremely famous people. It doesn't make sense at all. But also, it makes the MOST sense. Does that make sense?

Anyway, the reality star and the SNL star were filmed and photographed in public holding hands — a signifier of serious commitment according to millennial dating rules — and looking very happy together.