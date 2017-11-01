Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato both dressed up as Selena. They got very different reactions.

Advertising

Advertising

But Lovato wasn't the only celebrity to pay tribute to Selena on Halloween this year. Kim Kardashian, who tried to dress up as every single pop star over the course of four days, also landed on Selena Quintanilla as her fourth and final costume of the year. Kim tweeted out a video of her modeling her costume, which she called her "fave" Selena: My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017 Unclear if by "fave" she means that HER Selena is her favorite of all the Selenas, OR she means that Selena is her favorite of her pop star costumes. Probably the second but we're talking about Kim Kardashian here so who the f*ck knows.

Advertising

Speaking of which, there's more: pic.twitter.com/yMpPqirWHU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017 Kim Kardashian's costume got a very, very different reaction than Demi's did. Apparently Kim's fave Selena is not the same as the internet's fave Selena 😟😟 Part of me just isn't okay with Kim Kardashian dressing up as Selena for Halloween. I doubt she appreciates how amazing she was. 🤔 — Teishi Jade (@Teishi_Jade) November 1, 2017 Kim Kardashian dressed as Selena makes me so uncomfortable — melissa (@melintheskyy) November 1, 2017

Advertising

Kim K dressed up as Selena. Nope. I'm not here for this. Halloween is cancelled. — ㅤㅤㅤ (@DVISYMNDZ2) November 1, 2017 ...kim k dressed up as selena pic.twitter.com/kLheh1kSE5 — stephanator (@__shteph) November 1, 2017 It's unclear how many of these concerns relate to cultural appropriation (Demi Lovato is half-Latina, Kim "Kultural Appropriation" Kardashian is not), and how many relate to the internet having a lot of hatred towards Kim K. But where there is Kardashian hate, there is always Kardashian love not too far behind. And some people are totally on board with Kim's costume:

Advertising

I’m beginning to become slightly annoyed that y’all get mad at EVERYTHING Kim Kardashian does. She killed that Selena look — Paul D (@ViewsFROMJersey) November 1, 2017 I’m beginning to become slightly annoyed that y’all get mad at EVERYTHING Kim Kardashian does. She killed that Selena look — Paul D (@ViewsFROMJersey) November 1, 2017 I love Selena, I'm Mexi... & I'm not upset Kim K dressed as Selena. She was music icons all weekend. Why not Selena?! And she looked FIRE! — Krystal Bianca (@KrystalBee) November 1, 2017 Kim wins Halloween with Selena. https://t.co/luMRQCSnbt — memo (@getheMemo) November 1, 2017

Advertising

And this was a huge year for Selena costumes. Actress America Ferrerra also dressed up as the legendary singer, but it was for her TV show Superstore. Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT I mean, everyone looks great. But I think we can all agree that when it comes to portraying Selena, J. Lo will always be #1.