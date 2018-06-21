Kim Kardashian explains why she thinks it's okay for her to have Fulani braids.

Advertising

If there is one thing the Kardashians love more than lip filler, Instagram filters, and hawking weight-loss tea, it is appropriating black culture. Nearly every Kardashian family member has been accused of cultural appropriation at least once, and it seems that the Kardashian sisters are so used to the blow-back by now that they hardly even notice it anymore. On Sunday, Kim Kardashians attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing Fulani braids. According to un-ruly.com, this specific braid pattern is used by the Fulani people–a primarily Muslim, traditionally pastoral group that resides throughout West Africa and parts of East Africa. pic.twitter.com/65oKI1xNe2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 17, 2018 Yep, you guessed it! People were pissed and called out the reality star for cultural appropriation. Isn't this cultural appropriation? — Akshita's reputation was always worse (@feminist__stan) June 17, 2018 reeeeeeeeeeee cultural appropriation reeeeeeeeeeee — k0rnsyrup (@jayykorn) June 17, 2018 it’s not cute to appropriate my culture. your privilege is really showing — aasha (a-ä-sha) ♋️ (@deactivate__me) June 17, 2018

Advertising

kimberly stop — ✨diet cig ✨ (@dietcig) June 17, 2018 But in an interview with Bustle, Kim claims that she didn't experience any backlash: "I actually didn't see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her," said Kardashian in her non-apology. "So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair." But this is not the first time Kim has dealt with a "braidtroversy." Back in January, Kardashian was ripped a new one when she called her blonde braided hair "Bo Derek braids" instead of "fulani braids."

Advertising

giphy "I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them 'Bo Derek braids.' But I obviously know they're called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I'm totally respectful of that. I'm not tone deaf to where I don't get it. I do get it," she said. "Maybe if I had come out and explained that from the beginning instead of calling them 'Bo Derek braids,' then it wouldn't have gotten such backlash. But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone's culture by wearing braids."

Advertising

And yet black people keep telling Kim she is disrespecting their culture by wearing braids as a white woman...and she just keeps doing it? In the end, Kardashian justified her hairstyle by saying that it made North happy: "If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited." I don't know, Kim. Maybe try a matching purse or manicures or something next time. It would definitely be a lot less controversial.