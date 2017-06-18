If you're not up to speed on the Kardashian-Jenner family birthday calendar, you may not know that little North West turned four this past Thursday.
Her mom, Kim Kardashian West, posted an Instagram to celebrate her daughter's birthday.
"My baby girl turned 4 years old today!" Kardashian-West wrote. "She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North."
Kim wasn't the only member of the family giving North a shout-out on her big day. Aunts Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also posted birthday messages on their Instagrams.
The birthday celebrations only got cuter from there. Kardashian-West gave North arguably the greatest birthday present anyone could ever receive: a puppy.
Kim posted a video of their newest family member to her Snapchat. It may just be the fluffiest puppy we have ever seen.
But wait, it gets better. Apparently, there's not just one new fluffy puppy in the Kardashian-Jenner family, but two. They are sisters, and the other one belongs to Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope.
We may start have to start watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians more religiously just so we can keep up with these little fluffballs.