Advertising

If you're not up to speed on the Kardashian-Jenner family birthday calendar, you may not know that little North West turned four this past Thursday.

Her mom, Kim Kardashian West, posted an Instagram to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

"My baby girl turned 4 years old today!" Kardashian-West wrote. "She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North."

Besties A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Advertising

Kim wasn't the only member of the family giving North a shout-out on her big day. Aunts Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also posted birthday messages on their Instagrams.

happy birthday to this cutie 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The birthday celebrations only got cuter from there. Kardashian-West gave North arguably the greatest birthday present anyone could ever receive: a puppy.

Advertising

Kim posted a video of their newest family member to her Snapchat. It may just be the fluffiest puppy we have ever seen.

But wait, it gets better. Apparently, there's not just one new fluffy puppy in the Kardashian-Jenner family, but two. They are sisters, and the other one belongs to Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope.

Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Advertising

her name is honey A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

We may start have to start watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians more religiously just so we can keep up with these little fluffballs.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.