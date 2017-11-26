Twitter cannot understand Kim Kardashian's fancy ice cubes.

Kim Kardashian recently had a baby shower to celebrate the pending arrival of her third child, a girl carried via a surrogate. Because the Kardashians love flowers and extravagance, the baby shower featured something no ordinary person would ever fathom: rose heads frozen in ice cubes.

The ice cubes at my baby shower! pic.twitter.com/x5pcDz2yAV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 25, 2017

Lots of questions here: are the ice cubes extra large to accommodate the tops of the roses? How quickly are these cubes melting? When melted, do the ice cubes just leave a giant rose head in your drink? Is that appetizing to really rich people?

Twitter is similarly befuddled.

Everyone's hyping this up but i'm completely lost, I have no idea what this is — jen (@jenniferayissi) November 25, 2017

So when it melts, you're gonna have dead flowers floating in your drink? Girl. pic.twitter.com/mF3IWTkgZa — festive. (@chrstvphr) November 25, 2017