Twitter cannot understand Kim Kardashian's fancy ice cubes.

Kim Kardashian recently had a baby shower to celebrate the pending arrival of her third child, a girl carried via a surrogate. Because the Kardashians love flowers and extravagance, the baby shower featured something no ordinary person would ever fathom: rose heads frozen in ice cubes.
Lots of questions here: are the ice cubes extra large to accommodate the tops of the roses? How quickly are these cubes melting? When melted, do the ice cubes just leave a giant rose head in your drink? Is that appetizing to really rich people?
Twitter is similarly befuddled.
Twitter users have very vivid imaginations.
Pink flowers were sort of the vibe for the whole baby shower.
How many flowers have died to serve the Kardashians with epic Instagrams?
