Kim Kardashian West LOVES the images from her recent photo shoot, but people on Twitter aren't so sure how they feel.

On Monday, Kardashian West shared some photos from her recent interview in Interview Magazine's September issue. They feature her and daughter North West decked out in retro styles.

"America's new first lady Kim Kardashian West & her daughter North West," the magazine cover reads.

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

The magazine wasn't shy about explaining where the inspiration for the shoot came from. The introduction to the piece reads: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy."

Here are some of the photos:

I will treasure this shoot forever! Thank you @InterviewMag 📸Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/NBaB4PU5ZA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

And while Kim says she "will treasure this shoot forever," other people had some very mixed feelings about it.

Some people liked the photos. (Or were at least indifferent to them.)

Many people HATED the shoot.

Jackie O turning over in her damn grave right now — Sara NOT Sarah 🎀 (@sara__not_sarah) August 28, 2017

That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. — Mary MacLeod (@MacLeodMary) August 28, 2017

You could NEVER BE the great, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. NEVER! — Maverick (@MadamChef) August 28, 2017

I just want to see Kim I don't see Kim .. I see you replicating Jackie . — Unforgetable (@Jus_Precious) August 28, 2017

This is a disgrace — Kell (@lukebarnett85) August 28, 2017

Other people had no idea what to think.

I'm not even sure what to do with this image. It's definitely *challenging*. pic.twitter.com/VY3Ubhl5c1 — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) August 28, 2017

my brain hurts https://t.co/uV0JO48DJz — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) August 28, 2017

One person was sure that Taylor Swift had something to do with this.

look what you made her do @taylorswift13 https://t.co/0iaiuJUrCI — Shimoni Vashi (@ShimoniMoni) August 28, 2017

Other people think this was confirmation that Kanye's going to run for president.

This your new look for when Kanye takes office in 2020? 😂 You look great btw 😘 — Vanessa Chew (@vanessa_rulzz) August 28, 2017

I think I speak for everyone when I say: What is happening?

