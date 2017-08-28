Kim Kardashian West LOVES the images from her recent photo shoot, but people on Twitter aren't so sure how they feel.
On Monday, Kardashian West shared some photos from her recent interview in Interview Magazine's September issue. They feature her and daughter North West decked out in retro styles.
"America's new first lady Kim Kardashian West & her daughter North West," the magazine cover reads.
The magazine wasn't shy about explaining where the inspiration for the shoot came from. The introduction to the piece reads: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy."
Here are some of the photos:
And while Kim says she "will treasure this shoot forever," other people had some very mixed feelings about it.
Some people liked the photos. (Or were at least indifferent to them.)
Many people HATED the shoot.
Other people had no idea what to think.
One person was sure that Taylor Swift had something to do with this.
Other people think this was confirmation that Kanye's going to run for president.
I think I speak for everyone when I say: What is happening?