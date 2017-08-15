Advertising

Controversial makeup guru Jeffree Star may have dragged Kim Kardashian's new makeup line, but she's not mad—and she posted two Snaps defending him, and also asking everyone to lay off Star over the horrible, racist comments he made 12 years ago.

In the first Snap, Kardashian talks while someone brushes makeup onto her decolletage (nbd), saying that she's been noticing her fans "hating on" Jeffree Star for "being honest about my struggle swatches" (girl cannot swatch). She states that because of his honesty, she's learning. [Star also exposed the tiny amount of product you get for such a steep price.]

She continues,

And I see you being so petty, and bringing up things in his past, where's he was negative, but he's also apologized for those things. I get it's a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing, and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt. I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I've made in the past. So let him live.

In the second Snap, Kardashian requests that everyone "get off [Star's] ass and let's not be so negative." She says, "Love you, Jeffree," and blows him a kiss, but then the Snap continues. Kardashian adds,

I want to make one last thing clear, I do not defend people that are racist and I am very against it. But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt, and I pray to God that they do change for the sake of my children and my friends. . . So just don't bring it up anymore, people want to forget the negative things they do in the past, and I do, too.

The horrible, racist statements that Kardashian is referring to were addressed by Star in a video he made in June, aptly titled, "RACISM."

Star apologized for his vile remarks and hoped people understood that he had changed as a person since then.

