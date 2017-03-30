Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is usually the clapback queen of Twitter, but this time Teigen's husband John Legend is stepping up and taking on a troll who slandered his good friend, Kim Kardashian. What a twist!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are close with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As a matter of fact, Kim even threw Chrissy her baby shower (it was McDonald's- themed, BTW).

And the two couples seem to hang out pretty often.

Anywho, Kim Kardashian made headlines on Wednesday when she revealed that she wanted to try for a third child. Stuart Stevens, a writer and Daily Beast columnist, tweeted this joke presumably referencing China's One-Child policy that was lifted in 2015.

Sometimes it seems the Chinese might have been on to something. https://t.co/2pNA590W9L — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) March 29, 2017

Legend wasn't about to let that slide, though. He totally called out the remark in the most dad way ever.

that was pretty awful. Shame on you — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

Damn, that tweet is the equivalent to the "I'm not mad, just disappointed" speech you get from your parents. That hurts.

We can almost hear Chrissy cheering her husband on in the background for slaying those trolls. You know what they say: the couple that claps back together, stays together.

Power couple IRL, power couple online. giphy

