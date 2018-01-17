Wild West, and 16 other highly educated guesses for Kim and Kanye’s baby's name.

She's here!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced that her third child with Kanye West, a daughter, was born via surrogate on January 15th.

She's been alive for only two days, but the internet is already eager to learn the name of the baby joining her sister North and brother Saint in the happy family.

giphy

Here are the internets best guesses on what this beautiful bundle of Keeping Up With the Kardashians plot lines is named.

1. Tuesday Winter West

What if Kim and Kanye name their baby Tuesday Winter West since it's Tuesday and it's winter time pic.twitter.com/gXslGdCuqD — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) January 16, 2018

2. Publicity (Liss for short?) West

Kim and Kanye should choose a name for their new baby that reflects their hopes and dreams for the child's future. Maybe something like 'Publicity'. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 16, 2018

3. Janet West

Please let Kim and Kanye name their new baby something totally normal. These are my kids: North, Saint, and Janet. Delightful juxtaposition. — Annabeth (@TheAspenGrove53) January 16, 2018

4. Report West