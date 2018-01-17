Wild West, and 16 other highly educated guesses for Kim and Kanye’s baby's name.

Advertising
She's here!
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced that her third child with Kanye West, a daughter, was born via surrogate on January 15th.
She's been alive for only two days, but the internet is already eager to learn the name of the baby joining her sister North and brother Saint in the happy family.
Here are the internets best guesses on what this beautiful bundle of Keeping Up With the Kardashians plot lines is named.
1. Tuesday Winter West
2. Publicity (Liss for short?) West
3. Janet West
4. Report West
Advertising
5. Via Surrogate West
6. Wild West
7. Taylor West
8. South by South West
Advertising
9. Seattle Grace Mercy West
10. Kanye West
11. Leopard Skin Jasper West
12. West West
Advertising
13. Jupiter Or Some Shit West
14. Bay West
15. Okuuuurrrr West
16. Gaëa West
Advertising
17. Kid Kardashian West
Advertising