Wild West, and 16 other highly educated guesses for Kim and Kanye’s baby's name.
Orli Matlow
Jan 17, 2018@3:38 PM
She's here!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced that her third child with Kanye West, a daughter, was born via surrogate on January 15th.

She's been alive for only two days, but the internet is already eager to learn the name of the baby joining her sister North and brother Saint in the happy family.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/crMlEF65Yd7Ww/giphy.gif
giphy

Here are the internets best guesses on what this beautiful bundle of Keeping Up With the Kardashians plot lines is named.

1. Tuesday Winter West

2. Publicity (Liss for short?) West

3. Janet West

4. Report West

5. Via Surrogate West

6. Wild West

7. Taylor West

8. South by South West

9. Seattle Grace Mercy West

10. Kanye West

11. Leopard Skin Jasper West

12. West West

13. Jupiter Or Some Shit West

14. Bay West

15. Okuuuurrrr West

16. Gaëa West

17. Kid Kardashian West

