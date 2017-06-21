Advertising

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have been talking for a while about having a third child. They've already got two kids, North, 4, and Saint, 1, but they want another one to add to the brood. The problem is, Kardashian has a dangerous condition called placenta accreta, which means having another baby could possibly be life-threatening for her. The solution? A surrogate who'll carry the baby for them, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the couple used an agency and have already found a surrogate. Here's how it'll work: Kardashian and West will pay the surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500 each. They're also required to give the agency a deposit of $68,850.

Some more specifics, from TMZ's report: the surrogate will get $5,000 for each additional child, if there are any. The report wasn't specific on the type of surrogacy (traditional vs. gestational), but we're going to assume that they'll probably try gestational, which involves in vitro fertilization. Meaning, the eggs will come from Kardashian, be fertilized by sperm from West, and then implanted into the uterus of the surrogate. Multiple embryos are usually inserted, giving the couple a greater chance of a successful pregnancy, but that also means there's a chance several of the eggs will "stick" and the surrogate will end up carrying more than one child.

More details: the surrogate gets $4,000 if she loses any reproductive organs (yikes!). The surrogate must not smoke, drink, or use drugs for the duration of the pregnancy. She also can't go into hot tubs or saunas, handle cat litter, dye her hair, have more than one caffeinated drink a day, or eat raw fish. Pretty standard stuff for most pregnant women.

As for sex during the pregnancy, the surrogate will "restrict sexual activities" in the weeks before her due date, and skip sex altogether for three weeks after the embryo implantation.

Then, according to the agreement, when the baby is born, Kardashian and West will "assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects." So that means there's a no return policy.

Wishing them the best in their new endeavor! Pretty soon we'll probably be able to start placing bets on names.

