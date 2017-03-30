Advertising

Wow, talk about a strong family resemblance! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram in what looks like a short hair wig, wearing a strappy black top. She captioned the Instagram, "Kris Jenner vibes," and boy howdy, she nailed it.

Kris Jenner vibes A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

It makes sense for a daughter to look like a mother, but the similarity between Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner is above and beyond. Commenters on the picture couldn't help but marvel at the resemblance.

Okay, now we need the other two female Kardashians, Khloe and Kourtney, to dress up like Kris Jenner! And Kendall and Kylie Jenner, too. Let's see who can look most like Kris Jenner (it's got to be Kim, right?).

