Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is with-child, but its been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby #3 via surrogate.

A story circulating around the 'bloids (the cool new way to say tabloids I just invented) that Kim was bummed about her baby sister stealing her thunder, with a source allegedly telling People:

Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously? She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.

Harper's Bazaar picked up the story, and to that tale, the real First Lady channeled the president and cried "FAKE NEWS!"

Oh snap.

There's more!

Another feature in the 'bloids (it's cool, eh?) was that Caitlyn Jenner confirmed Kylie's pregnancy. To combat rumors that Caitlyn was left in the dark about the pregnancy, her rep allegedly said that she was informed and, "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."

But in full tea-spilling mode, Kim called bullsh*t on this one, too.

And speaking of fake stories... The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

She also specified specifically what beverage she's sipping.

twitter

The Kardashians may like their faces and bodies fake, but they certainly like their stories real.

