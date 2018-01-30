Kim Kardashian savagely replied to Lindsay Lohan after she criticized her cornrows.

This 2000s-inspired post involves Perez Hilton inciting drama between Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. Hilton had re-posted a photo of Kim Kardashian showing off her "Bo Derek" cornrows. Of course, when Kim K says Bo Derek cornrows she really means a white woman's appropriation of a black hairstyle.

It seems that Lindsay Lohan caught on to this appropriation—or just didn't like the cornrows look on Kim. Lohan commented "I am confused" on Hilton's re-post of Kardashian. Kardashian did not let this comment go.

"[Y]ou know what's confusing.....your sudden foreign accent," Kardashian wrote back.

Kardashian is referring to that time Lohan debuted an accent on Turkish TV in 2016, People reported.

In a January 2018 interview with Wendy Williams, Lohan sported no accent when discussing her nightclubs and life in Dubai.