Kim Kardashian savagely replied to Lindsay Lohan after she criticized her cornrows.

This 2000s-inspired post involves Perez Hilton inciting drama between Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. Hilton had re-posted a photo of Kim Kardashian showing off her "Bo Derek" cornrows. Of course, when Kim K says Bo Derek cornrows she really means a white woman's appropriation of a black hairstyle.
It seems that Lindsay Lohan caught on to this appropriation—or just didn't like the cornrows look on Kim. Lohan commented "I am confused" on Hilton's re-post of Kardashian. Kardashian did not let this comment go.
"[Y]ou know what's confusing.....your sudden foreign accent," Kardashian wrote back.
Kardashian is referring to that time Lohan debuted an accent on Turkish TV in 2016, People reported.
In a January 2018 interview with Wendy Williams, Lohan sported no accent when discussing her nightclubs and life in Dubai.
Lohan's accent may have come and gone, but Kardashian's vocal fry is forever.