Kim Kardashian got a lob and sorry but that's the big news of the day so far.

Kim Kardashian got a lob and sorry but that's the big news of the day so far.
Julianne Adams
Dec 05, 2017@2:29 PM
Advertising

Kim Kardashian has updated the long, blonde locks she's been wearing for the past few months.

Happy Saturday

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian's haircut is in keeping with the general trend for 2017: shorter. The mogul debuted her new look at an event for a luxury children's retailer and a children's hospital.

The lob—or long bob—grazes Kardashian's collarbones. The dye job is the same silver-blonde color with strikingly dark roots.

💞 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Given the insane upkeep required for long hair that's been heavily bleached, it's possible Kardashian simply cut her hair to keep it healthy. Or she's mixing up her look with a very trendy cut.

🔥🔥 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

To go along with her new haircut, Kardashian seems to be sporting another look from Yeezy Season 6. At the very least, this silvery grey cut-out dress is in keeping with the Yeezy styles she's been wearing recently.

Advertising

All Yeezy Season 6

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Yeezy Season 6

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

SEASON 6

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Yay or nay on this shorter look? Are lobs like, so over, or are they here to stay?

Advertising
Sources: People
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc