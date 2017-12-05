Kim Kardashian got a lob and sorry but that's the big news of the day so far.

Kim Kardashian has updated the long, blonde locks she's been wearing for the past few months.

Happy Saturday A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Kardashian's haircut is in keeping with the general trend for 2017: shorter. The mogul debuted her new look at an event for a luxury children's retailer and a children's hospital.

Just enjoyed an amazing dinner at the Grove for https://t.co/E3LHV0GC0y and the Children’s Hospital LA! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

The lob—or long bob—grazes Kardashian's collarbones. The dye job is the same silver-blonde color with strikingly dark roots.

💞 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Given the insane upkeep required for long hair that's been heavily bleached, it's possible Kardashian simply cut her hair to keep it healthy. Or she's mixing up her look with a very trendy cut.

🔥🔥 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

To go along with her new haircut, Kardashian seems to be sporting another look from Yeezy Season 6. At the very least, this silvery grey cut-out dress is in keeping with the Yeezy styles she's been wearing recently.