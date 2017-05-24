Advertising

Two days ago, the world was shaken by yet another terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Since then, a lot of people, including celebrities, have taken to social media to express their condolences for the victims and their families, and to Ariana Grande herself. Kim Kardashian was one of those celebrities. However, her tweet prompted widespread backlash among Twitter users, who accused Kardashian of trying to make the tragedy all about her. Kardashian has now deleted the tweet.

Kardashian's now-deleted May 23 tweet featured a photo of herself, Kendall Jenner, and Ariana Grande having fun at a concert. "Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun," the tweet read. "So scary not to feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you."

Twitter: @KimKardashian

Kardashian followed up her original tweet with a separate one, this time without an image, offering her condolences to people of Manchester.

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

She also posted an additional message about "the fear and agony these parents must be going through" trying to find their kids in the wake of the attack.

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

Despite her additional tweets, fans were still focused on the fact that she posted (and then deleted) a photo of herself.

We're never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the #Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever.) pic.twitter.com/lsZlptqWio — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 23, 2017

Kim Kardashian really posted a pic of herself at a party with Ariana Grande as a tribute to what happened in Manchester — WhoElz Rothschild (@juelzthatmana12) May 23, 2017

It's important to keep in mind that everyone responds to tragedy in their own way. After all, Miley Cyrus also posted a photo of herself with Grande after the news broke. Maybe Kim's tweet wasn't the best way to respond to the Manchester attack, but we have to ask: Aren't there more important things to worry about at the moment?

