Kim Kardashian poses half-naked on Instagram and all people can look at is her 'dirty' kitchen.

Kim Kardashian's latest sponsored content (spon-con, to the kids) is an ad for meal replacement shakes that promise a flat stomach.

The reality star stripped down to her skivvies to show us the body she wants us to believe is product of the product, even though it likelier has more to do with personal trainers and girdles.

Perhaps because Kim Kardashian's body isn't anything the people haven't seen before, Instagram commenters were less amused by her flat tummy (or the flat tummy shakes) and were distracted by the design of the kitchen.

Apparently, that shiny, industrial kitchen appeared "dirty" to some people.

"If it is the kitchen of your house! It's dirty and ugly," one commenter wrote.

"Out the back of the fish and chip shop no?" said another (presumably British) Instagrammer.

People went as far as questioning her hygiene.

