Kim Kardashian poses half-naked on Instagram and all people can look at is her 'dirty' kitchen.
Orli Matlow
Jan 10, 2018@3:54 PM
Kim Kardashian's latest sponsored content (spon-con, to the kids) is an ad for meal replacement shakes that promise a flat stomach.

The reality star stripped down to her skivvies to show us the body she wants us to believe is product of the product, even though it likelier has more to do with personal trainers and girdles.

#ad Little update for you guys. I’m on Day 9 of my Shake It Baby program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling so good. We had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom's party, Christmas and New Years… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need. These meal replacement shakes are so good and it’s helping me get my tummy back to flat in the new year. The results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks. Because they’re all about getting women back on track… they’ve got a 20% off sale going on right now if you want to start 2018 off right… trust me, you’re going to want to check them out.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Perhaps because Kim Kardashian's body isn't anything the people haven't seen before, Instagram commenters were less amused by her flat tummy (or the flat tummy shakes) and were distracted by the design of the kitchen.

Apparently, that shiny, industrial kitchen appeared "dirty" to some people.

"If it is the kitchen of your house! It's dirty and ugly," one commenter wrote.

"Out the back of the fish and chip shop no?" said another (presumably British) Instagrammer.

People went as far as questioning her hygiene.

Some questioned the entire Kardashian family's taste in interior design.

Another commenter pointed out that just because Kim's in her underwear doesn't mean that the kitchen is in her house.

There was also the classic "you're a mom, put some clothes on!" comments, and some remarkably articulated thirst.

Pure poetry.

