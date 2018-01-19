New mom Kim Kardashian poses nude on Instagram and people have opinions.

Just days after announcing the birth of her third child via surrogate, Kim Kardashian posted a nude (but heavily censored) picture of herself on Instagram. She captioned the shot, which shows her with her arms above her head, her breasts exposed, and her lower half partially covered by a blanket, "Night cap."

The photo wasn't snapped by just anybody — according to Metro UK, it was taken by fashion photogs Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The Instagram got the mommy police all sorts of up in arms, and they let Kardashian know in the comments of her post. It seems a lot of people don't think mothers should pose nude.