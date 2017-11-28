Kim Kardashian covers her naked body in glitter. One week until this is an Instagram trend.

Julianne Adams
Nov 28, 2017@1:13 PM
In her attempt to subtly infiltrate every part of our lives, Kim Kardashian has expanded her KKW beauty line to include lip glosses and more highlighters (out December 1st). To promote the new items, Kim K has gotten naked, as one does. In lieu of simply stripping down, the OG Kardashian has covered herself in glitter. It's a daring look suitable for the holiday season.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM

Opinions, please. Would you wear this to your NYE party?

Here's Kim chilling in her Fortress of Solitude.

Sneak Peek #comingsoon

Are naked outfits becoming a thing?

Now you have lots of ideas of what to wear for your next holiday party!

