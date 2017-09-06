Advertising

Kim Kardashian West has been naked on land. She's been naked at sea. And now, Kim Kardashian is naked in a tree.

In the midst of natural disasters threatening both coasts of the United States, Kardashian shared a tribute to the natural world on Twitter and Instagram, which looks like an interesting new direction for a Spider-Man reboot.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

People were not particularly happy about the timing, because of the aforementioned natural disasters and Donald Trump's cruel move to deport DACA kids.

Kim the world is coming to an end we don't need a naked photo shoot right now pic.twitter.com/5iYQcsFX6h — efron. (@ehhlote) September 5, 2017

Kim people are being DACA'd!! — Mel (@melthe_mermaid) September 5, 2017

Kim ultimately decided to take the pic off of Twitter, and added some context to the 'gram, explaining that it's from a book. But people took the photo and ran with it for its meme potential.

im so sick of double standards kim kardashian climbs a tree naked and it's considered art but when i do it i get banned from sparkman park pic.twitter.com/MKPGtwy5dW — Connor Bowers (@ConnorBowers) September 5, 2017

Me waiting for Kim to fall off that damn tree #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/vSpCwn3srM — Social Introvert. (@chrischris400) September 6, 2017

Kim Kardashian retrieving my frisbee after she got it stuck up a tree like a dummy. pic.twitter.com/CzI2VAyme3 — Silvia Saucedo (@silverinacoma) September 6, 2017

When his wife comes home and you've gotta leave out the window: pic.twitter.com/KoCl3qdHlb — Cody Rohlfing (@Cody_Rohlfing) September 5, 2017

Here is a tree posing with many of Earth's most unnatural elements. pic.twitter.com/svMBGevd5y — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 6, 2017

You'll get to the top of that tree some day. Keep climbing! pic.twitter.com/lGz6iZ12L2 — Ubergeek Gabe (@LoboUDL) September 6, 2017

That was a fun distraction! Now back to freaking out about the world.

