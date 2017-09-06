Kim Kardashian West has been naked on land. She's been naked at sea. And now, Kim Kardashian is naked in a tree.
In the midst of natural disasters threatening both coasts of the United States, Kardashian shared a tribute to the natural world on Twitter and Instagram, which looks like an interesting new direction for a Spider-Man reboot.
People were not particularly happy about the timing, because of the aforementioned natural disasters and Donald Trump's cruel move to deport DACA kids.
Kim ultimately decided to take the pic off of Twitter, and added some context to the 'gram, explaining that it's from a book. But people took the photo and ran with it for its meme potential.
That was a fun distraction! Now back to freaking out about the world.