After eight months of the Trump presidency, bastion of American celebrity Kim Kardashian West is finally, unequivocally, comfortable enough with her brand to wade into politics:

"Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues," Kardashian West told Harper's Bazaar Arabia for her September cover issue. "You have to be really careful about what you say... I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

As far as Trump goes, she took the risk. And so far, he hasn't tweeted back at her.

"Anyone can run the US better [than Trump]. My daughter would be better."

So it's confirmed, North West for president in 2048.

"We've worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing," began the reality star, without specifying whether "backwards" referred to immigration, civil rights, the environment, or civil discourse. if you want to be terrified ask yourself would a kardashian make a better president than trump and realize you have to think about it — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) August 30, 2017

"Every single day when you can't really believe what's going on, the next day it's something else even more crazy and tragic. It's really scary, the world that we're living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don't feel safe anymore."

You have to wonder if she's discussed politics with her husband, famous Trump-hugger Kanye West.

Read Kardashian's full interview, here.

