Advertising

On the March 19th episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gave her harrowing account of what was going through her head during the traumatic Paris robbery she suffered in October.

Kardashian told her sisters that she recalled hearing footsteps while she was lying in bed. "And then at that moment, when there wasn't an answer, my heart started to get really tense," she explained. "I knew something wasn't quite right."

She then saw two men enter wearing police uniforms, who were holding another man down, who turned out to be the concierge, handcuffed and holding the keys.

Advertising

"What I've heard from talking to him afterward is they said, you know, 'Where's the rapper's wife? Let us up to her room!' in French," Kim Kardashian said. "He ended up being our interpreter because I couldn't understand them, they couldn't understand me."

"I was looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," she recollected. "I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back—it makes me so upset to think about it—but either they're going to shoot me in the back or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator doesn't open in time or the stairs are locked, then I'm f**ked! There's no way out."

Advertising

Through tears, Kim Kardashian chillingly recalls how she "mentally prepped" herself for the worst.

And then, he grabs my legs and I wasn't, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'OK, this is the moment they're going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself—and then he didn't.

Kardashian thanked her fans on Twitter for their support, and expressed her desire to tell this devastating story in her own words.

Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

Advertising

However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I would never wish this experience upon anyone,but have learned some valuable lessons &feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

Advertising

To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 20, 2017

I can say I've become so much better because of it....thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 20, 2017

Watch the whole episode over at E!.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.