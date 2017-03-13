Advertising

Since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October, Kim Kardashian has kept a relatively low profile, especially when you compare her to the selfie obsessed PR-machine she used to be. For the first time since the scary incident, Kim is opening up and getting very real about the horrifying robbery that changed her life.

In this preview of next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim recounts her terror as she goes through the details of the night of October 3rd to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

“That’s when I saw the gun.” Kim breaks her silence about the robbery on #KUWTK next Sunday, March 19 only on E!. pic.twitter.com/sR5afijaFY — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 13, 2017

"I was like, I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision ... am I going to run down the stairs, and either be shot in the back -- like, it makes me so upset to think about it," recalled Kim, breaking into tears. "But they're either going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked ... there's no way out."

In January, 16 people were arrested and 10 were charged in connection to the robbery that left Kardashian bound and gagged. According the Los Angeles Times, charges include robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and possession of a gun, ammunition and fake documents.

