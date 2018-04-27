Kim Kardashian finally reveals NSFW perfume bottle modeled after her naked body.

All week long, Kim Kardashian has been uploading pictures of her naked body onto social media.

Now, this may not seem entirely out of the ordinary, but Kim was uploading these nudes for a very specific reason: to promote her new fragrance, KKW Body.

Kardashian even got a mold made out of her naked body so her new perfume bottle can emulate her famous curves:

And on Thursday, Kardashian finally revealed the perfume on her Snapchat, and damn! This little bottle is hotter than most of us will ever be:

Aw! Who hasn't dreamed of owning their own miniature, headless Kim Kardashian?

On second thought, maybe this bottle is just a tad creepy...