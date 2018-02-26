Kim Kardashian's new hair is a color you've definitely puked up before.

Julianne Adams
Feb 26, 2018@4:05 PM
Kim Kardashian has moved on from her platinum blonde hair, which, for the record, I personally enjoyed a lot. The hair has suited her post-apocalyptic Yeezy vibes of late. Although platinum blonde hair seems hard to maintain while attempting to survive after Doomsday, the color scheme has worked.

I’m addicted to sweats! #yeezy

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The blonde hair is quite different from Kim's much darker signature color.

I need a Miami trip soon

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim has really mixed things up with her latest hair color.

The look isn't too far off from Kylie's summer 'do of '17.

Rosé 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

For the skeptical, Kim konfirmed that the hair is real.

Goodness, her hair must be getting tired.

