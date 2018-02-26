Kim Kardashian's new hair is a color you've definitely puked up before.

Advertising
Kim Kardashian has moved on from her platinum blonde hair, which, for the record, I personally enjoyed a lot. The hair has suited her post-apocalyptic Yeezy vibes of late. Although platinum blonde hair seems hard to maintain while attempting to survive after Doomsday, the color scheme has worked.
The blonde hair is quite different from Kim's much darker signature color.
Kim has really mixed things up with her latest hair color.
The look isn't too far off from Kylie's summer 'do of '17.
For the skeptical, Kim konfirmed that the hair is real.
Goodness, her hair must be getting tired.
