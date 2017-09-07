Advertising

Every time one of the Karjenners (the Kardashian/Jenner family) shows up on social media with a different hair cut or unusual color, our first instinct is to wonder, yeah, but is it real? After all, we know of Kylie Jenner's predilections for wigs. But in this case it's real—you might want to sit down for this—Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair platinum blond. And you know why? Probably to look more like Game of Thrones' Khaleesi.

Her colorist Chris Appleton Instagrammed a video of Karleesi Kardashian and her new silver hair, so we know it's for sure real.

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

And it seems like she might stick with it longer this time (remember when she was blond for 21 days in 2015? That's almost two full Scaramuccis!). Appleton told Elle, "Taking Kim blonde was something we’ve been talking about for a long time. It was a great transition from the super-long, Cher-like look Kim has been wearing since last year in Paris. We wanted a drastic change, so we went platinum blonde."

Blonde @KimKardashian truly gives me life, thank you Kim 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YIEYT90fFq — Christine Barrett (@ckbarrett) September 7, 2017

But they didn't want to go with boring ol' "regular, run-of-the-mill platinum blonde," Appleton clarified. "We made it more of a silvery white which I think gives it a really cool unexpected edge." Right! And also because it makes her look, again, just like the Mother of Dragons.

