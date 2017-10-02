Advertising

The family that expects together...connects together.

Fulfilling their societal role as being ever-present distractions from the horrors of actual news, the Kardashians have allegedly accomplished a remarkable feat: three out of the five sisters are said to be expecting children.

Kardashian kids are koming! giphy

Is this a blessed coincidence? Or did Kris Jenner keep track of everyone's ovulation cycles and relationship statuses to pull this off in honor of Keeping Up with the Kardashians' tenth anniversary sweeps?

Advertising

I'm guessing the latter.

Now, like any TV plot twist, people are wondering if there were hints in earlier episodes that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner would all be reproducing in the same season.

Cosmopolitan dove through Kim's Instagram, and saw this picture of the three mothers-to-be, captioned "The 3 of us..."

The 3 of us... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

...are pregnant?!?!

Advertising

Commenters seem to think so. Otherwise, why would Kourtney and Kendall have been excluded, huh?

This bathing suit pic isn't the only hint on social media. In June, Khloe shared a picture of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson being all cute and stuff and labelled it "DAD +MOM."

Is @khloekardashian pregnant?? Her Snapchat has me thinking she is! I hope she is, she deserves all the happiness in the world ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/enx72SJEXv — Emily :D (@xemilyrodgersx) June 26, 2017

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is like Game of Thrones: we gotta stay on guard for clues!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.