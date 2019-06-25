Kim Kardashian dragged for 'white savior complex' over her comments about Jordyn Woods.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, kongrats you highly-evolved human. But if you have, no judgment here. The world is a dumpster fire and sometimes it's fun to get lost in the vapid lives and dense vocal fryyyyyy of this obscenely rich and annoying family.

Sunday was the mid-season finale of KUWTK. Okay, "mid-season finale" sounds to me like the TV version of a "birthday month." How typical. ANYWAYS, the episode is getting a lot of media attention because it documented the aftermath of Khloé Kardashian's breakup with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after reports he had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF.

The episode was jam-packed with revelations about this mess, including Tristan telling Khloé that Jordyn "sat on his lap" and they got "handsy" and "made out" at a house party.​ Khloé consistently dragged Jordyn throughout the episode, calling her out for "never once apologizing" and claiming that she tried to "downplay" her actions.

Meanwhile their momager, Kris Jenner, did not hold back in her opinions on the matter, dragging both "asshole" Tristan and her "other daughter" Jordyn (doesn't this woman have enough daughters???), saying: