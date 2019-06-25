Kim Kardashian dragged for 'white savior complex' over her comments about Jordyn Woods.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, kongrats you highly-evolved human. But if you have, no judgment here. The world is a dumpster fire and sometimes it's fun to get lost in the vapid lives and dense vocal fryyyyyy of this obscenely rich and annoying family.
Sunday was the mid-season finale of KUWTK. Okay, "mid-season finale" sounds to me like the TV version of a "birthday month." How typical. ANYWAYS, the episode is getting a lot of media attention because it documented the aftermath of Khloé Kardashian's breakup with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after reports he had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF.
The episode was jam-packed with revelations about this mess, including Tristan telling Khloé that Jordyn "sat on his lap" and they got "handsy" and "made out" at a house party. Khloé consistently dragged Jordyn throughout the episode, calling her out for "never once apologizing" and claiming that she tried to "downplay" her actions.
Meanwhile their momager, Kris Jenner, did not hold back in her opinions on the matter, dragging both "asshole" Tristan and her "other daughter" Jordyn (doesn't this woman have enough daughters???), saying:
We know Tristan's an asshole who keeps repeating the same behavior. I've always thought of [Jordyn] as another daughter. It's really tough when you go through a major betrayal. It's hard to believe that Jordyn was involved in this, and I'm so disappointed in Tristan. I feel heartbroken for Khloé. She really wanted this relationship with Tristan to work.
It seems Twitter is low-key sick of everyone dragging Jordyn and blaming her for the whole incident.
But the most outrage is focused on Kim, who is being called out for her "white savior complex" over various comments she made about Jordyn Woods during the controversial episode.
Basically, Kim kept suggesting that Jordyn, who comes from an elite Hollywood family, is leaching off the Kardashian/Jenners financially and would be "nothing" without them. Yikes.
In recent years, Jordyn has appeared regularly on Kylie's reality show and collaborated with her on Kylie Cosmetics; they've also lived together. At one point in Sunday's episode, Kim claimed that Khloé had "supported and trusted" Jordyn as well as "employed" her as a model for her clothing line in 2016. But the comment that provoked the most outrage was Kim stating to Kylie that Jordyn "provided for her whole family off of what you've given her." Umm, Jordyn Woods' family is very wealthy, so this is a big nope.
People are dragging Kim for the "cruel" and "demeaning" comments.
Lots of people are calling out Kim for having a "white savior complex" because of her racist suggestion that Jordyn would be nothing without the Kardashians' help.
Jordyn's family is not only well off, but Will Smith is her uncle!
The "white savior" thing is especially hypocritical given that Kim has been making a huge show of her support for prison reform.
Never read a phrase more accurate than describing these people as "talentless mannequins."
Anyway, the Kardashian-Jenners are the absolute worst!!!!!!! And that's why I'll be writing about them until the day I die. *Sips life-sustaining haterade*