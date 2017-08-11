Advertising

When you're a mom who also happens to be very famous, anything you post about your kids is going to come under the scrutiny of the internet. Kim Kardashian knows that all too well.

Back in June, Kardashian unwittingly sparked a battle in the comments section when she posted this photo of her son, Saint West.

People were outraged that Saint was sitting in a front-facing carseat, when he's still at an age where its recommended that car seats be rear-facing.

Well, Kim is here to set the record straight. In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Friday, Kardashian defended her car seat placement.

Kim explained that while it's true that Saint is technically still too young, he actually does meet the height and weight requirements for a front-facing car seat.

"What people didn't know is that Saint is now the height and weight required to sit forward facing," Kardashian explained in the video.

He's apparently even outgrown his older sister. "Saint actually weighs more than North, if that's believable" she continued. "He does, and it's wild."

According to Buzzfeed, California law requires that all children under the age of two sit in rear-facing car seats, UNLESS they are taller than 40 inches or weight more than 40 pounds.

So, if Saint meets those requirements as Kardashian says he does, it's totally fine for him to face forward in the car. Guess we all have to find something new to be outraged about.

