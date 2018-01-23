Kim Kardashian had the best response to a fan who called her 'self-involved.'

It's no secret that, love her or hate her, people are obsessed with Kim Kardashian. But are they anywhere as near obsessed with her as she is with herself?

On Monday, Twitter user @kevinjames4good, a self-professed Kardashian fan, called out Kim for being "Sooo Sel-absorbed.. even when she's saying Nothing.."

Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. 🙊 lol.. & I Like the Kardashians 💃🏽 #KUWTK — Kevin James (@kevinjames4good) January 22, 2018

That's not surprising, but what is is that Kardashian herself responded to the tweet, adding "No it's not you, I totally am!"

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

So don't worry, you're not imagining it. Of course, to be a celebrity at her level, you sort of have to be self-absorbed. After all, this family has built an empire from being self-involved.

The mom of three (newest child named Chicago) recently tweeted a bunch of shots from the Calvin Klein underwear photoshoot she did with her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall.