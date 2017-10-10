Advertising

Breaking news: the selfie is dead.

In a new clip shared by Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Twitter, Khloé Kardashian challenges sis Kim Kardashian to a game of "Would You Rather?"

The first question: "Would you rather never be able to post a selfie or never be able to Snapchat again?"

Selfie Queen Kim answered after just a quick moment of pondering. "I would rather never be able to post a selfie again. Take a selfie," she said. "Yeah. I kinda feel like, I dunno, selfies are kind of a few years ago."

Khloé responded with a mild look of confusion and an amused, "Oh..."

Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 10, 2017

We're right there with you, Khloé. Any fan of Kim Kardashian knows she is a selfie master–she even "wrote" a book called Selfish, entirely comprised of her own selfies. We would have though this question would be like choosing a favorite child for Kim Kardashian, considering how much she loves Snapchat and (how much she used to love) taking selfies. But apparently, selfies are kind of a few years ago, so the choice was easy for her.

And this declaration of the selfie's death wasn't as spur-of-the-moment as it may seem. Scrolling through Kim Kardashian's Instagram profile, it seems the reality star has not posted a classic selfie since July–and that was a mirror selfie, an art form that predates the standard selfie.

My @KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kits sold out but luckily my friends over at @LuMeeCase snagged a few and are willing to share 😉 Check out their page to see how you can win one. They're also giving my followers a discount at LuMee.com this weekend. Use code "BEAUTY" for 20% off the LuMee Destination Collection which includes my blush case! #lumeecollab A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

There was another mirror selfie in June, and other than that, the only selfies she posted on Instagram in the last few months were Snapchat videos taken on selfie mode. Y'all, I scrolled back through over a-year-and-a-half's worth of Kim's Insta, and there were hardly any classic selfies! Not to mention, she only got a Snapchat in March 2016, so her Snapping obsession may have replaced her selfie obsession.

Good morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 16, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

I guess I have to admit that Kim is kind of right. But until Apple removes the selfie camera from the iPhone, I'll still be attempting to look as good as Kim does when I take selfies.

Selfies about to be LIT! 💡Today on my app I talk about the perfect selfie lighting! The secret to my selfies Lumee.com #LumeeCollab A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2016 at 9:26am PST

