Kim Kardashian posted a Snapchat video on July 10 that had some folks on the internet thinking she might be using cocaine. In the Snap, two white lines of powder can be seen on the table behind Kardashian. But rest assured, the white lines are not cocaine, according to the 36-year-old—it's just sugar from a trip to Dylan's Candy Bar earlier in the day.

Kardashian took to Twitter today to clear up the rumors, replying to one accuser (whose account is now private), "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from Dylan's Candy Shop."

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

For the record, Kardashian definitely was at the candy store that day, as thek following pictures show:

Kim Kardashian West & North West at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City yesterday 07.10.17 pic.twitter.com/g5PGjRCdyE — Misz Goody2Shoes (@MiszG00dy2Shoes) July 11, 2017

But even so, a lot of people on Twitter were still unconvinced that her lines of sugar were not cocaine.

You keep your sugar in cut lines? neat — Ben. (@Ben_Widdows19) July 11, 2017

And the sugar happens to be lined up so perfectly pic.twitter.com/WAmHoZeuya — bob champagne (@soghal) July 11, 2017

The questions remains, though—why is Kim Kardashian snorting sugar?

