Kim Kardashian flames Taylor Swift feud with a subtle Instagram.

Kim Kardashian is feeling the holiday spirit by giving fans material to fuel rumors with. If you're hoping for more info on the alleged Kardashian babies, keep hoping. This is about Kim's feud with Taylor Swift.

It all began years ago at the VMAs, only to reignite last year thanks to Kanye West's song "Famous." Swift denied approving the lines “I feel like Taylor Swift still owe me sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Eventually, Kim Kardashian released a tape proving that Swift did verbally agree to the lyrics. Recently, Swift released Reputation, half of which could easily be about Kanye West.

On Monday, Kim posted a photo to Instagram of herself at Kanye's 2016 "Famous" exhibit. The exhibit re-created part of his "Famous" music video, in which a slew of celebrity look-a-likes were shown in bed—including a fake Taylor Swift.

The Instagram Kim shared is a photo of her quite clearly taking a picture of the fake and naked Taylor Swift.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Check out Kim's plotting face.