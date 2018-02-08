Kim Kardashian’s latest topless photo was taken by North West. Cue the outrage.

Orli Matlow
Feb 08, 2018@7:02 PM
Lest you forget that she exists while you're celebrating the birth of her niece Stormi, Kim Kardashian ignited the outrage machine with a topless photo taken by her four-year-old daughter.

North West is already an experienced fashion photographer, taking pics as mommy takes off her bra.

📸 by North

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

You can spot the toddler in the mirror behind the flash.

As you can imagine, Instagram commenters are absolutely AGHAST.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20408-pm-fvUNum.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20426-pm-1tBlkF.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20500-pm-Xnz5Q6.png
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20442-pm-PMlSCC.png
instagram
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20824-pm-k6pUND.png
instagram

One person went as far as comparing the Kardashians to the family from Get Out.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2018-02-08-at-20908-pm-2tIb1Z.png
instagram

I guess this didn't come out of nowhere:

Mother-daughter sexy photoshoots are a Kardashian family tradition.

http://i0.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/276/411/c82.gif
giphy
Four years old is certainly young to be getting in on the action.

The family that takes pics together....sticks together?

