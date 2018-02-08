Kim Kardashian’s latest topless photo was taken by North West. Cue the outrage.

Advertising
Lest you forget that she exists while you're celebrating the birth of her niece Stormi, Kim Kardashian ignited the outrage machine with a topless photo taken by her four-year-old daughter.
North West is already an experienced fashion photographer, taking pics as mommy takes off her bra.
You can spot the toddler in the mirror behind the flash.
As you can imagine, Instagram commenters are absolutely AGHAST.
One person went as far as comparing the Kardashians to the family from Get Out.
I guess this didn't come out of nowhere:
Mother-daughter sexy photoshoots are a Kardashian family tradition.
Four years old is certainly young to be getting in on the action.
The family that takes pics together....sticks together?
