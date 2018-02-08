Kim Kardashian’s latest topless photo was taken by North West. Cue the outrage.

Lest you forget that she exists while you're celebrating the birth of her niece Stormi, Kim Kardashian ignited the outrage machine with a topless photo taken by her four-year-old daughter.

North West is already an experienced fashion photographer, taking pics as mommy takes off her bra.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

You can spot the toddler in the mirror behind the flash.

As you can imagine, Instagram commenters are absolutely AGHAST.

instagram

instagram