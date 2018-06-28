Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson about blocking her on social media. Things got awkward.

Are the Kardashian sisters finally putting the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal behind them? On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian confronted Thompson about how we blocked her on social media, and things got pretty uncomfortable.
But we will get to that. First, let us review the messy series of events that got us here in the first place.
Here is a quick summary of the drama:
-Back in 2016, Tristan Thompson dumped his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, and started dating Khloé Kardashian.
-Khloé and Tristan date for a while, then Khloé gets pregnant with Thompson's baby.
-In April 2018, Thompson is spotted cheating on Khloé with multiple women.
-Everything explodes for a second.
-Baby True is born later that month, is very cute.
-Everyone is mad at Tristan, but especially Khloé's sisters. Kim speaks out against him on Ellen, prompting the basketball player to block her on social media.
-Kim responds by unfollowing Tristan. D R A M A.
-Khloé and Tristan decide to work it out.
Which brings us to Wednesday, where Kim Kardashian confronted Tristan Thompson at Khloé's birthday party about him blocking her on the wake of his cheating scandal.
And not only that, but Kim also filmed the whole confrontation for her Instagram story, because of course she did.
Awkward!
'Celebrity Access' compiled the individual stories into a video.
Check out the entire exchange below:
Not only did Tristan block Kim, but he also blocked Khloé's BFF's, Malika And Khadijah. Not cool, Tristan.
However, everyone seemed to be in a laughing mood throughout the entire confrontation, and in the end, Thompson did unblock Mrs. Kardashian West on Instagram.
All's well that ends well, but we hope Tristan learned his lesson from this: you mess with one Kardashian, you mess with them all.