Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson about blocking her on social media. Things got awkward.

Are the Kardashian sisters finally putting the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal behind them? On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian confronted Thompson about how we blocked her on social media, and things got pretty uncomfortable.

giphy

But we will get to that. First, let us review the messy series of events that got us here in the first place.

Here is a quick summary of the drama:

-Back in 2016, Tristan Thompson dumped his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, and started dating Khloé Kardashian.

-Khloé and Tristan date for a while, then Khloé gets pregnant with Thompson's baby.

-In April 2018, Thompson is spotted cheating on Khloé with multiple women.

-Everything explodes for a second.

giphy

-Baby True is born later that month, is very cute.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

-Everyone is mad at Tristan, but especially Khloé's sisters. Kim speaks out against him on Ellen, prompting the basketball player to block her on social media.