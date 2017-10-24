Twitter thought Kim Kardashian dropped a hint about having twins and absolutely lost it.

By now it's no secret that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are having another baby, this one via surrogate. But when Kim Kardashian tweeted on Monday about looking to buy a double stroller, Twitter went nuts, thinking that meant she was having twins.

Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

And, of course, everyone proceeded to freak out at what they thought was her sneaky reveal.

But Kardashian nipped that rumor in the bud, tweeting about those two young kids she has already has. Remember them?