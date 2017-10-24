Twitter thought Kim Kardashian dropped a hint about having twins and absolutely lost it.

By now it's no secret that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are having another baby, this one via surrogate. But when Kim Kardashian tweeted on Monday about looking to buy a double stroller, Twitter went nuts, thinking that meant she was having twins.
And, of course, everyone proceeded to freak out at what they thought was her sneaky reveal.
But Kardashian nipped that rumor in the bud, tweeting about those two young kids she has already has. Remember them?
It makes more sense that the stroller would be for both Saint (who will be 2 years old in December) and the new baby. Also, there's pretty much no way Kardashian would let slip anything about the surrogate or the baby. This family is made up of PR pros. If she's keeping mum, that's just what she'll do. And when she wants us to know, she'll let us know.