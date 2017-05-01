Advertising

Kim Kardashian had a mini freak out on Twitter on Sunday for the most Kim Kardashian reason ever: she couldn't find a way to watch her own TV show.

How is Kim supposed to keep up with the Kardashians if she can't find a way to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians!?

First, all was quiet on the Kwitter-front as Kim encouraged her 51 million followers to tune into the show.

Major tea tonight on KUWTK, I'm gonna watch with you guys tonight. pic.twitter.com/NB1RNcA656 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

But then Kim decided she wanted to watch the episode from her computer.

wait who has a link to watch it live? I wanna watch from my computer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

Okay, here comes the scary part. SHE COULDN'T FIGURE OUT HOW.

Can't find a link. Not showing it live so keep me posted on what's happening!!! https://t.co/blz3xyiGM6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

DEAR GOD SOMEONE HELP HER.

Talk to me what's going on in the episode? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

Thankfully, Kim narrowly avoided DISASTER and was able to tune in.

Ok got it on. Let's watch 💋 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

That was scary.

Good luck sleeping tonight.

This anxiety OMG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2017

