Kim Kardashian had a mini freak out on Twitter on Sunday for the most Kim Kardashian reason ever: she couldn't find a way to watch her own TV show.
How is Kim supposed to keep up with the Kardashians if she can't find a way to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians!?
First, all was quiet on the Kwitter-front as Kim encouraged her 51 million followers to tune into the show.
But then Kim decided she wanted to watch the episode from her computer.
Okay, here comes the scary part. SHE COULDN'T FIGURE OUT HOW.
DEAR GOD SOMEONE HELP HER.
Thankfully, Kim narrowly avoided DISASTER and was able to tune in.
That was scary.
Good luck sleeping tonight.
