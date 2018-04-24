Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her vagina to sell perfume and people have thoughts.

Have you been wondering lately what Kim Kardashian's vagina looks like? Well, then you're in luck — she's just posted a pic of it on Instagram, in an ad for her perfume.

Kardashian tweeted the picture, along with the link to the website for her fragrance, KKW.

Even though Kim Kardashian is not known for being shy, this is still a pretty intimate picture. She's sleek as a seal.

Even if just to point out that they think it's non-news, people flocked to Twitter in droves to talk about Kim Kardashian's vagina.

Giphy

A few people were envious of the smoothness down there.

how does she have a better vagina then me wtf — RT; PINNED ⚘ (@jakeyswhore) April 24, 2018

my first thought is, how the fuck do I make my skin that smooth and hairless? — Amber 💧 (@amberjgreaves) April 24, 2018

She got laser hair removal on her whole body. My goals. — ☕️ (@dewydame) April 24, 2018

My guess is Photoshop. She probably did get laser hair removal on her whole body, too.

Some people didn't think it was appropriate for a woman with a husband to pose naked for the internet.