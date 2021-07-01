People are upset that Kim Kardashian broke the dress code while visiting the Vatican.

As the saying goes, "when in Rome, do as the Romans do." Unless you're Kim Kardashian. Then it's, "when in [insert any location], do as Kim Kardashian would do."

Kim Kardashian has long demonstrated her lack of f**ks on the subject of how she should dress/talk/behave — but this has never stopped the public from weighing in. Her most recent "fashion" faux pas occurred during her recent trip to Rome with Kate Moss.

While in Rome, Kardashian took a tour of the Vatican — where a strict dress code is enforced — and people have a lot of opinions on the provocative attire she chose to wear.

This is what Kim wore:

The dress code at the Vatican is notoriously rigid, with visitors prohibited from wearing anything that exposes their shoulders, knees, shoulders, or chest. And while not explicitly banned, white lace is traditionally only worn by "Catholic royalty."

You gotta hand it to her: she definitely covered up her knees!!!

In the caption, Kardashian explained that she "adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel."

She wrote: