In honor of 4/20, Kim Kardashian, savvy businesswoman that she is (and I mean that truly), dropped some new items for sale on her kimoji website. They included an ashtray with a picture of her butt (an ass-tray) for $35, rolling papers with her likeness on them for $12, and a candle with a picture of Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary for $18. One of these items was bound to get a ton of backlash, and not only from Christians. Can you guess which one?

The Virgin Kimmy

Social media users were not shy about expressing their opinions on the candle.

Disgusting! As a Christian I'm truly offended. If you knew who the Virgin MARY was and represented you would actually be embarrassed. — Heavensvoice Hayes (@Heavenzvoice) April 20, 2017

Funny but you are not virgin from anywhere baby😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ricky (@alessydaddy) April 20, 2017

Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary....... is just as horrible as Kendall's Pepsi ad.... what's wrong with y'all, y'all that money hungry? — Kelly. (@XO_KFF) April 20, 2017

So now you're the Virgin Mary? Another bad decision, from diet Flu 😷 to Virgin Mary 😏🤔 — Alicia Salazar (@Albeehonest) April 20, 2017

I'm Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful — PattyCisneros-Magaña (@imjustaskn) April 20, 2017

I know, I know, shocking that people are pissed off at a Kardashian. But it's not like she couldn't have seen this coming. Maybe the backlash will actually end up selling more candles. Maybe this was her plan all along!

https://giphy.com/gifs/kylie-jenner-kim-kardashian-kanye-west-Gu8c2TNTpbjzy

