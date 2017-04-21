Advertising

In honor of 4/20, Kim Kardashian, savvy businesswoman that she is (and I mean that truly), dropped some new items for sale on her kimoji website. They included an ashtray with a picture of her butt (an ass-tray) for $35, rolling papers with her likeness on them for $12, and a candle with a picture of Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary for $18. One of these items was bound to get a ton of backlash, and not only from Christians. Can you guess which one?

The Virgin Kimmy
The Virgin Kimmy
Advertising

Social media users were not shy about expressing their opinions on the candle.

Advertising

I know, I know, shocking that people are pissed off at a Kardashian. But it's not like she couldn't have seen this coming. Maybe the backlash will actually end up selling more candles. Maybe this was her plan all along!

https://giphy.com/gifs/kylie-jenner-kim-kardashian-kanye-west-Gu8c2TNTpbjzy
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.