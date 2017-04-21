In honor of 4/20, Kim Kardashian, savvy businesswoman that she is (and I mean that truly), dropped some new items for sale on her kimoji website. They included an ashtray with a picture of her butt (an ass-tray) for $35, rolling papers with her likeness on them for $12, and a candle with a picture of Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary for $18. One of these items was bound to get a ton of backlash, and not only from Christians. Can you guess which one?
Social media users were not shy about expressing their opinions on the candle.
I know, I know, shocking that people are pissed off at a Kardashian. But it's not like she couldn't have seen this coming. Maybe the backlash will actually end up selling more candles. Maybe this was her plan all along!