The whole Kardashian family is obsessed with corsets, or, as they're sometimes called, waist trainers. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian dressed her 4-year-old daughter North West in a dress that had what looked like a corset over it. The backlash against Kardashian was swift and punishing, according to Perez Hilton.

So on Wednesday night, Kardashian took to Twitter with a video explaining the situation with the North's dress. What with the is-it-cocaine-or-sugar? scandal, Kardashian is using Twitter to clear up rumors left and right this week.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

The tweet reads, "I would never put my daughter in a corset! It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration." In the accompanying video, Kardashian shows the dress and says:

The Daily Mail, this one's for you. This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset. It's just fabric on the front that looks like a corset. So, I think it's really cute. I bought it from a designer. It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset.

So there you have it, folks. It looks like a corset, but it's not laced up tight. It's a corset-lite. So calm down everyone. Kim Kardashian probably won't start dressing North in corsets until she's 10-years-old, at least (KIDDING! Could be sooner).

Besties A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

