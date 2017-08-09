Advertising

Alright, let's get right out in front of it: like nearly every celebrity, Kim Kardashian is most likely "aging gracefully" with a little help from a plastic surgeon. But still, her most recent throwback picture posted to Instagram proves that whatever she is doing to her face, it is totally working.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old mother of two uploaded this throwback picture of herself at age 15, and she looks exactly the same:

When is National Ice Cream Day? (This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15. First trip to Europe on tour with the Eagles) Allison & I made a journal of this trip. I'm gonna look for it & post it on my app! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

The picture was taken around 1995, and shows a young Kim eating some ice cream while wearing a plain white t-shirt and every '90s girl's staple: a giant plastic hair clip.

As a comparison, here is a recent picture of Kim:

LOL A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

These pictures look like they could have been taken 20 seconds apart, not 20 years.

Kim loves a good throwback pic, and all of her #TBT photos only go to prove that she has always been a beauty.

Squad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

#HappyNationalSiblingsDay A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay @kimoji A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Are we sure Kim is seeing a plastic surgeon and not hopping in a time machine, because this girl is aging Benjamin Button-style.

Wet beachy glam last night #vmas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2016 at 3:50pm PDT

