The Kardashians are clawing each others’ eyes out on Twitter in real time. We can’t stop watching.

Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered last night, and there was pretty much more drama in episode one than in seasons 1-14 combined.
If you missed the premiere, or, you know, opted out of watching this insane show altogether to save brain cells, here's what went down:
In the episode, Kim tried to arrange the annual family Christmas card photoshoot. Kourtney told her sister she would need to be done shooting at 4pm, and Kim absolutely flipped out on her.
"No one wants you in the fucking shoot, so get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out of here and go," yells Kim at Kourtney.
After Kourtney storms out, Kim says that she didn't want her at the shoot because she is the "least exciting to look at".
Later, Kourtney called Khloe in tears and told her about the fight
This conversation just reignited another fight between Kim and Kourt which ended in Kourtney saying that her sister is an "evil human being."
And although that episode of the show was shot literally months ago, it is still a sore subject for the sisters, who continued to fight about it over Twitter. Uh, can't you two just text each other?
During the airing of the episode, Kourtney hopped on Twitter and commented on the feud.
Well, that was a subtweet if we've ever seen one.
Kim immediately fired back:
No, seriously, just text each other.
However, despite publicly bickering over a Christmas card for months, the two sisters still just can't hate each other (which is unfortunate, because that would be great for ratings).
So it looks like the Christmas card debacle has been put to a rest (for now), but hey, there is always next year's card!