The Kardashians are clawing each others’ eyes out on Twitter in real time. We can’t stop watching.

Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered last night, and there was pretty much more drama in episode one than in seasons 1-14 combined.

If you missed the premiere, or, you know, opted out of watching this insane show altogether to save brain cells, here's what went down:

In the episode, Kim tried to arrange the annual family Christmas card photoshoot. Kourtney told her sister she would need to be done shooting at 4pm, and Kim absolutely flipped out on her.

"No one wants you in the fucking shoot, so get the fuck out of here. Get the fuck out of here and go," yells Kim at Kourtney.

After Kourtney storms out, Kim says that she didn't want her at the shoot because she is the "least exciting to look at".