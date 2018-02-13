Topless 'Real Housewives' star gets trolled on Instagram by her own daughter.

Welcome, worshippers of Real Housewives and naked social media drama. Today is your holiest day, because real housewife of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is in the headlines again for something she posted on Instagram.
People on Instagram and People the magazine quickly glorified Zolciak-Biermann's 16-year-old daughter for chiming in to troll her mom with the question:
"Where is your top?"
Good thing Ariana's getting some good-natured revenge since, as you might remember, her mom once shared a Snapchat video of her husband shocking her with an electric dog collar.
It was all in good fun, though. You know, good clean family fun like when you wear an electric dog collar and get shocked by your stepdad. So much fun.
You might remember another time Zolciak-Biermann made the news for some drama on social media with her daughter, like when she asked Chrissy Teigen who her 20-year-old, Brielle, "had to blow" for a chance to meet John Legend in Atlanta.
Serious props to Kim Zolciak-Biermann for never deleting that tweet. The answer to her question was:
- A.) "No one"
- B.) "People on the internet are not cool with a fellacio joke."
- C.) What is happening.
- D.) All of the above.
The fury of the internet on that one was matched only by fellow Real Housewives star Kenya Moore, who, during an actual episode, accused Zolciak-Biermann of "pimping" her daughter out:
"Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets. See whose dick she'll suck for John Legend tickets, bitch. Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch."
Can someone tell me what reality stars did before the internet?