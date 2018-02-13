Topless 'Real Housewives' star gets trolled on Instagram by her own daughter.

Welcome, worshippers of Real Housewives and naked social media drama. Today is your holiest day, because real housewife of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is in the headlines again for something she posted on Instagram.

People on Instagram and People the magazine quickly glorified Zolciak-Biermann's 16-year-old daughter for chiming in to troll her mom with the question:

"Where is your top?"

Good thing Ariana's getting some good-natured revenge since, as you might remember, her mom once shared a Snapchat video of her husband shocking her with an electric dog collar.

It was all in good fun, though. You know, good clean family fun like when you wear an electric dog collar and get shocked by your stepdad. So much fun.