Kirby Jenner, Kendall's fake twin brother, edits himself into a 'KUWTK' clip and improves it 1000 percent.

Kendall Jenner's totally fake fraternal twin brother "Kirby Jenner" is back at it again. This guy adds himself into Jenner's pics and Instagram videos, with hysterical results. This time he's edited himself into a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip from 2015, where Khloé and Kim show that they don't know what the phrase "jump the shark" means.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian is reading an article about an interview, while her "half-brother," Kirby Jenner sits at the table eating one of the big salads the Kardashians are famous for.

Kirby says he not only ridden a shark ("I rode it like a horse"), he'd also like to ride a manatee and a stingray. In the caption to the video, he wrote, "Other animals I’ve ridden: 1) house cat 2) camel from the zoo 3) giant shrimp in a dream #NeverStopRiding."

It's official — Kirby Jenner is our favorite of the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan, even if he's not even really a member.