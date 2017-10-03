Advertising

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Monday, scientologist/actor Kirstie Alley tweeted that the "mystery of Why there were no 'shooters' or almost 0 before the 1980s" had to be solved. To that effect, she added that "mass usage of psychiatric drugs" was a "common denominator of 'shooters.'"

We have to solve the mystery of Why there were no "shooters" or almost 0 before the 1980's.I know one common denominator other than guns — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 2, 2017

One additional common denominator of "shooters" is USA's mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 2, 2017

Alley pointed out that a certain percentage of psychiatric drugs have side effects of "VIOLENCE & SUICIDE." Of course, a great many people not on psychiatric drugs also experience and act out on violent and suicidal thoughts. In fact, they are often prescribed psychiatric drugs to help with those feelings.

It's not a theory it's a statistic ... https://t.co/lbFCInODiV — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 2, 2017

When people on Twitter questioned her, Alley insisted that her idea was not a "theory" but a "statistic."

Yes I did say it. It happens to be a common denominator in shooters..one that didn't exist before the 80's.. not my opinion. Statistic based https://t.co/M7zopL4Dwl — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 2, 2017

Scientologists are well known for their strong anti-prescription medication stance, preferring vitamins instead. Remember when Tom Cruise criticized Brooke Shields for saying that she took antidepressants after suffering postpartum depression, calling it "irresponsible"?

Not everyone on Twitter was on board with Alley's "statistics."

Some people were upset that she was tweeting about gun violence so soon after the massacre.

Makes me sad to see so many politicized tweets right now. Can’t people just take a moment and grieve. — Vickie D. (@msvicld) October 2, 2017

Can't u just let ppl mourn right now instead of pushing Scientology agenda? This is already upsetting enough without ur conspiracy theories — Stephanie (@truegirl81) October 3, 2017

Others straight up disagreed with Alley's words.

Spoken like a true Scientologist.... Seriously ?! — Miles (@inxs52) October 2, 2017

Put the tin foil hat back on, the crazy is leaking out — Damon (@Damon07977657) October 3, 2017

Did you really just say that? Sit down. 58 people are dead. — Derek Shore (@DerekShore) October 2, 2017

Mental illness is NOT a precursor for violence, neither are the medications used to treat. — Meryl Pataky (@MerylPataky) October 3, 2017

As a mental health professional I'm begging you to educate yourself with actual scientific proven studies that show otherwise — Tera Wethington (@TeraLWethington) October 2, 2017

Iceland has a similar rate of use of psychiatric drugs as the US & no mass shootings. — Danielle J. (@danjanjohn) October 3, 2017

Respectfully disagree. Psychiatric drugs are given to people that are already depressed or angry. Cart and horse argument — Don Earl (@donald_earl) October 2, 2017

I haven't seen anything suggesting the shooter was taking such meds. Is that an assumption or have I missed that part of the news? — Becky Stanley (@beck_stanley) October 3, 2017

He had no history of mental illness so he wouldn't have been on psychiatric drugs! Seems that argument is not relevant! JS — Tina Reeves (@TinaReeves15) October 2, 2017

Still others stated their own ideas on why gun violence seems more prevalent today than it did in 1980.

The Internet, plan and simple. Easy access to buy, the underground blk market, you can get anything these days with a click of a button! — Jenn (@noodle22) October 2, 2017

More hate for each other now — Amy Jo (@ROADTRIP91) October 2, 2017

80's we couldn't keep patients mental institutions against their will Millions of untreated psych.unfit individuals on streets among us now — ProudAmerican Woman (@jbrien1965) October 3, 2017

Societal decay, mental illness, media and politicians perpetuating hate & division. — Angelina (@AngelinaT18) October 2, 2017

The common denominator is the POWERFUL NRA and their control of congress. — Sandy Kay (@salterpath) October 2, 2017

Interestingly enough, an article in the Washington Post from July 2016 points out that "[b]etween 1993 and 2013, total gun homicides were nearly cut in half, primarily during the 1990s. Over the same time period, violent crime as a whole went down by about 75 percent. The increases in fatalities we’ve seen [in 2016] don’t come close to reversing the trend."

Given that psychiatric drugs were prescribed a great deal in the 90s and aughts, combined with the fact that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is not reported to have been on any psychiatric drugs (as far as we know), it doesn't seem that Alley's statement holds much water.

