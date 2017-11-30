Kirstie Alley shames sexual abuse victims and rants about the future of d*cks in the workplace.

Orli Matlow
Nov 30, 2017@3:19 PM
I regret to inform you that Kirstie Alley—who couldn't even come close to replacing the charm of Diane Chambers on Cheers—has a terrible take.

Alley won yesterday's Angela Lansbury Award for Worst Comment on Sexual Harassment with a series of tweets wondering who the real victims are. It's about time someone stands up to alleged victims—they've had it too good for too long.

"Can't confront your accuser?"

Girl, don't pretend you wouldn't be F*CKING TERRIFIED of a powerful man with multi-million dollar institutions set up to protect his job and reputation.

And if they do come forward, they're lying? It's a classic, almost boring, assumption that many women are lying just out of pettiness or spite, which has been proven statistically wrong by studies.

As is the routine on the interwebs, people expressed to Alley that her take sucks and his tantamount to victim-blaming.

Alley then clarified that even though her tweet comes after Matt Lauer-gate, she's not defending the disgraced morning show host.

And then to save her ass, she posted some more female-friendly tweets.

And then went back to tweeting about Barbies.

Nice of her to change course, but not nice of her to peddle victim-blaming myths and not apologize.

Xenu would be disappointed.

