Kirstie Alley shames sexual abuse victims and rants about the future of d*cks in the workplace.

I regret to inform you that Kirstie Alley—who couldn't even come close to replacing the charm of Diane Chambers on Cheers—has a terrible take.

Alley won yesterday's Angela Lansbury Award for Worst Comment on Sexual Harassment with a series of tweets wondering who the real victims are. It's about time someone stands up to alleged victims—they've had it too good for too long.

What the hell is happening? We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers? Can't confront your accuser? This is bullshit. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2017

"Can't confront your accuser?"

Girl, don't pretend you wouldn't be F*CKING TERRIFIED of a powerful man with multi-million dollar institutions set up to protect his job and reputation.

And if they do come forward, they're lying? It's a classic, almost boring, assumption that many women are lying just out of pettiness or spite, which has been proven statistically wrong by studies.

As is the routine on the interwebs, people expressed to Alley that her take sucks and his tantamount to victim-blaming.