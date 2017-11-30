Kirstie Alley shames sexual abuse victims and rants about the future of d*cks in the workplace.

I regret to inform you that Kirstie Alley—who couldn't even come close to replacing the charm of Diane Chambers on Cheers—has a terrible take.
Alley won yesterday's Angela Lansbury Award for Worst Comment on Sexual Harassment with a series of tweets wondering who the real victims are. It's about time someone stands up to alleged victims—they've had it too good for too long.
"Can't confront your accuser?"
Girl, don't pretend you wouldn't be F*CKING TERRIFIED of a powerful man with multi-million dollar institutions set up to protect his job and reputation.
And if they do come forward, they're lying? It's a classic, almost boring, assumption that many women are lying just out of pettiness or spite, which has been proven statistically wrong by studies.
As is the routine on the interwebs, people expressed to Alley that her take sucks and his tantamount to victim-blaming.
I didn’t get a trial when my boss “didn’t like my attitude.” Why should someone get a trial when multiple victims accuse them of sexual misconduct?— Cody Carlson (@CodyCarlson_) November 30, 2017
Thanks for setting women back in time. As we are finding out ALL the allegations against ALL these misogynistic men are true. They are abusing their power.— Linda Gandy (@robgeomom) November 30, 2017
How do you know they don't have proof? When I spoke up years ago it was brushed under the rug! Women are finally feeling empowered to come forward! Stop shaming the victims!— Amy Adams - Army Vet (@grannyamoose) November 30, 2017
Terminating someone after conducting an investigation is hardly “taking their word for it”.— Tristan James 🏳️🌈 (@TristanTre) November 30, 2017
Alley then clarified that even though her tweet comes after Matt Lauer-gate, she's not defending the disgraced morning show host.
I may be mistaken (I'm not) I don't believe I've ever mentioned Matt L. in ANY tweet EVER.. another example of MISDUPLICATION run a muck— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 30, 2017
And then to save her ass, she posted some more female-friendly tweets.
And then went back to tweeting about Barbies.
Nice of her to change course, but not nice of her to peddle victim-blaming myths and not apologize.
Xenu would be disappointed.