Kourtney Kardashian had the best response to a troll who mommy-shamed her bikini picture.

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to being mommy-shamed. In the past, she's gotten flak for what she wears, letting her kids wear jewelry, and the way she has posed her kids for pictures. But the latest time the eldest Kardashian sister was shamed, she put the troll in their place.

On Monday, the 39-year-old mother of three uploaded this picture of herself eating bread on a boat while on vacation in Italy (a.k.a., my personal dream):

just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

And of course, it didn't take long for the trolls to start suggesting that Kourtney is somehow a bad mother because she decided to upload a bikini picture.

Kourtney usually doesn't give the haters any attention, but not this time. When a person commented on her post and asked "where are your kids," she decided to clap back.

The @commentsbycelebs Instagram account posted the entire exchange, including Kourtney's A+ response: