Advertising

The Kardashian family is made up of social media masters, so it's no surprise that selfies are a big part of family gatherings. Kourtney Kardashian recently tried to introduce her niece, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby daughter Dream, to the art of the selfie. It seems she wasn't quite ready yet.

Kardashian posted the selfie attempt to Instagram on Monday, with the caption, "She's not into selfies yet."

she's not into selfies yet A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Advertising

The crying Dream clearly wanted to be anywhere other than taking a selfie with her aunt.

Even if Dream wasn't making the happiest face in the photo, Instagram commenters still think she's adorable.

"Still so cute even cranky!" one wrote.

"She gets more precious by the second," wrote another.

One commenter even noticed a bit of a family resemblance. "She has Kim's cry face lol," they joked.

Splashhhhh baby dream A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Advertising

So, Dream isn't quite ready to be a social media mogul yet. Maybe she never will be. Will Dream be the first Kardashian to go off the grid?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.