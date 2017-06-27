Entertainment > Celebrities
Entertainment > Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian tried to take a selfie with baby Dream. It did not go well.
The Kardashian family is made up of social media masters, so it's no surprise that selfies are a big part of family gatherings. Kourtney Kardashian recently tried to introduce her niece, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby daughter Dream, to the art of the selfie. It seems she wasn't quite ready yet.
Kardashian posted the selfie attempt to Instagram on Monday, with the caption, "She's not into selfies yet."
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
The crying Dream clearly wanted to be anywhere other than taking a selfie with her aunt.
Even if Dream wasn't making the happiest face in the photo, Instagram commenters still think she's adorable.
"Still so cute even cranky!" one wrote.
"She gets more precious by the second," wrote another.
One commenter even noticed a bit of a family resemblance. "She has Kim's cry face lol," they joked.
A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
So, Dream isn't quite ready to be a social media mogul yet. Maybe she never will be. Will Dream be the first Kardashian to go off the grid?