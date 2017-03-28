Kourtney Kardashian made a lot of Instagram commenters angry over the weekend when she posted these photos of her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign Aston Disick, sitting on top of a Mercedes Benz.
The car clearly wasn't moving, so the kids weren't in danger.
But, of course, because it's the internet, people still found a reason to be upset. Many thought that by posting pictures of her car, Kourtney Kardashian was showing off how rich she is.
And what's the best way to show you're upset? Leave angry comments on a celebrity's Instagram!
My, my, we're all feeling salty today, aren't we? Well, I guess the best way to show the Kardashians you hate them and don't care about them is to take time out of your day to comment on their Instagrams.