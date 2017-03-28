Advertising

Kourtney Kardashian made a lot of Instagram commenters angry over the weekend when she posted these photos of her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign Aston Disick, sitting on top of a Mercedes Benz.

Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

The car clearly wasn't moving, so the kids weren't in danger.

Rolling into the weekend like...💥 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

But, of course, because it's the internet, people still found a reason to be upset. Many thought that by posting pictures of her car, Kourtney Kardashian was showing off how rich she is.

And what's the best way to show you're upset? Leave angry comments on a celebrity's Instagram!

My, my, we're all feeling salty today, aren't we? Well, I guess the best way to show the Kardashians you hate them and don't care about them is to take time out of your day to comment on their Instagrams.

